Ndamukong Suh: I'd be a great teammate with Matt Schaub

Contrary to what Matt Schaub believes, Ndamukong Suh says he would, in fact, be a good teammate if he was a Houston Texan.
After Schaub's groin was on the receiving end of an errant Suh kick on Thanksgiving Day, the Houston quarterback stated that Detroit's defensive star is "not Houston Texan-worthy."
Suh disputed Schaub's assertion in an interview with ESPN's Merril Hoge.
"It's his opinion," Suh said, via ProFootballTalk.com. "I'm fortunate and lucky enough that I'm a Detroit Lion, I don't think I have the opportunity to be a Houston Texan. I feel that if I did have an opportunity that maybe he'd change his mind. Arian Foster loves the way that I play. He came out, I saw a brief snippet and had people tell me that he would love to be my teammate, the way I play.
Suh was fined $30,000 by the NFL for his kick, but he's currently appealing the sanction. It was the latest in a long line of incidents that have given Suh a reputation as being a dirty player.
"I don't believe it's fair," Suh said of his reputation. "You can't let one particular instance or one particular act or even one particular year, say, 'This is this person's reputation.' You've got to factor in their whole career, what they've come from and what they've done."