Ndamukong Suh: I'd be a great teammate with Matt Schaub

"It's his opinion," Suh said, via ProFootballTalk.com. "I'm fortunate and lucky enough that I'm a Detroit Lion, I don't think I have the opportunity to be a Houston Texan. I feel that if I did have an opportunity that maybe he'd change his mind. Arian Foster loves the way that I play. He came out, I saw a brief snippet and had people tell me that he would love to be my teammate, the way I play.