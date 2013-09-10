Ndamukong Suh fined $100K by NFL for illegal block

NFL Media's Albert Breer reported that NFL vice president of football operations Merton Hanks notified Suh on Tuesday that the defensive tackle has been fined $100,000 for his unnecessary roughness penalty in the Detroit Lions' 34-24 win over the Minnesota Vikings.
Suh will appeal the fine, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday, per a source who has been in touch with the defensive tackle.
The $100,000 fine is the largest financial penalty (not counting lost suspension money) for an on-field violation in NFL history.
Suh was flagged for a personal foul Sunday after he blindsided Vikings center John Sullivan with a hit to the knees. Sullivan, who underwent microfracture knee surgery in the offseason, avoided serious injury on the play, but he said Monday there needs to be "consequences when guys don't respect the careers of other players."
Accusations of dirty play have followed Suh his entire career. He's been fined five times in his first three seasons, mostly for illegal hits on quarterbacks. His most infamous play came on Thanksgiving in 2011, when he was fined and suspended for stomping Green Bay Packers guard Evan Dietrich-Smith.
That incident isn't to be confused with the incident that occurred last Thanksgiving, when Suh was fined $30,000 for kicking Houston Texans quarterback Matt Schaub in the groin.
The dollar amount of his latest fine is a clear indication that the league has run out of patience with Suh. Further misbehavior almost certainly will lead to another ban.
