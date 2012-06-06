Ndamukong Suh doesn't belong with 'Top 100' elite

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh was great in his rookie season, although we're in the camp that he wasn't as great as his reputation suggests. He made a ton of splashy plays, but he wasn't consistent. It was a promising rookie year.
Suh's second season was far more problematic. He simply wasn't a difference maker. And yet his reputation persists. Suh landed at No. 38 on "The Top 100: Players of 2012" despite the down year. He actually moved up 13 spots in the ranking from his rookie All-Pro season.
So what gives?
This "Top 100" list is full of great players, but it's also full of famous players. Suh is famous. Or notorious. He's talked-about, and he has commercials, so players vote for him. Suh had just four sacks last season. His tackle total was cut almost in half. There's no way he was even the best defensive lineman on his own team, much less one of the elite players in the league. Even Suh said he wants to put last season behind him.
The vote also is an indication of how good players believe Suh can be. It doesn't reflect the player Suh has been.