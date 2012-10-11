Around the League

Ndamukong Suh, Detroit Lions DT, rips anonymous GM

Oct 11, 2012
It didn't take long for Ndamukong Suh to fire back at the anonymous general manager who took him to task in a Pro Football Weekly article.

The Detroit Lions defensive tackle is no stranger to being analyzed by media and football types, but Suh didn't take kindly to the rival GM withholding his identity. Suh believes the GM should have spoken on the record.

"True men do that," Suh told the Detroit Free Press on Wednesday. "But I don't know who he is, so I can't tell you if he's one."

The shadowy front-office man summed up Suh as the product of hoopla.

"I have listened to the media hype about Suh since he got in the league -- what has he done?" the GM asked. "Even the year he had all those garbage sacks, the guy took a million plays off and got pushed around in the run game. I have never thought he was a very good pro player."

Suh was streaky last season. His team-leading three sacks this season headline an underwhelming Lions defense that hasn't stopped opponents or put heat on quarterbacks.

Last season's fairy-tale story in Detroit made a star -- and sometimes a villain -- out of Suh. This season's 1-3 Lions find themselves under the gun and badgered by observers who either didn't buy into this team -- or at least some of its pieces on defense.

