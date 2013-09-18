Ndamukong Suh comments on attempted cheap shot

In the video above, you'll see Detroit Lions linebacker Stephen Tulloch shoot the gap and drop Cardinals running back Rashard Mendenhall for a 1-yard loss during Arizona's 25-21 win Sunday.
A nice defensive play, but it's not the reason we're bringing it to your attention. Watch the play's conclusion, when Cardinals guard Paul Fanaika makes a half-hearted dive toward Lions defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh's knees.
It's hard to call it anything other than a cheap shot, no better or worse than Suh's Week 1 low block on John Sullivan that drew a $100,000 fine from the NFL. Suh's low hit became a national story. Fanaika wasn't even flagged, and it's possible this is the first time you're learning of it.
"To me, it's just gnats in the air," Suh said, according to The Detroit News. "You swat at 'em. Sometimes you hit 'em, sometimes you don't, sometimes they run away, sometimes they come back.
"With me, I'm just that bee going to find the honey hole."
Has Suh's notorious history put a target on his back? If Fanaika's actions are any indication, it certainly seems that way.