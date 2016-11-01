NBC gearing up to produce 'Thursday Night Football'

Gaudelli will get some answers starting this week when NBC takes the handoff from CBS in handling the second half of the NFL's Thursday night package. Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth and Heather Cox will be on the call Thursday for the Atlanta-Tampa Bay game, which will air exclusively on NFL Network. Coverage begins with TNF GameDay at 6 p.m. ET. Bob Costas, along with Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison, will be on site to host "Football Night in Tampa" at 7:30 p.m. ET.