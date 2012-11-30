NaVorro Bowman's contract sealed by 49ers' veterans

The San Francisco 49ers received some financial help from three veterans in locking up NaVorro Bowman to a contract extension this week.
Comcast SportsNet Bay Area reported Friday that tight end Vernon Davis, cornerback Carlos Rogers and defensive lineman Ray McDonald restructured their deals to create the salary-cap room to grant Bowman a $7.5 million signing bonus.
The 49ers agreed to terms with Bowman on a five-year extension through the 2018 season Tuesday. NFL.com's Albert Breer reported Bowman's deal is worth $45.25 million, with $25.5 million guaranteed over the life of the contract.
Davis, Rogers and McDonald helped seal the deal, clearing $2.5 million in cap space. The framework of their contracts remain the same. The change is when the money is handed out.