Nate Washington expected to remain with Titans

In March, the Tennessee Titans were open to shopping wide receiver Nate Washington. One month later, those plans have changed.
General manager Ruston Webster told reporters Tuesday that he expects Washington to be on the roster in September and dismissed talk of trading the 29-year-old pass-catcher, per Jim Wyatt of the Tennessean.
Washington hasn't missed a game since 2005, making 60 starts for the Titans over the past four seasons. The problem is his uneven production. Washington's 46 receptions from last season don't pair well with his gaudy $4.2 million price tag for 2013.
We doubt the Titans are done fielding calls -- if there are any -- for what is, at best, a complementary wideout.
Wide receiver Kenny Britt reportedly "looked great during workouts" this week, but he remains a headache-inducing wildcard at this stage in his career. There's a lot to like in Kendall Wright, but the Titans don't have much depth at the position, with or without Washington in the fold.