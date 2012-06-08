Nate Washington calls Roman Harper 'downright dirty'

"He was just walking over guys, kneeing them, dirty things like pushing guys in the back while they're not paying attention," Washington said. "Those are the types of things I was seeing on film, and then after what happened with Damian, face masks (penalties) are gonna happen, but I saw the picture on the Internet of the exact situation was what happened. Damian's whole body was parallel to the ground. That's how hard he grabbed Damian's facemask, and on top of that you walk over a guy and knee him with your leg, that's another sign of disrespect. You don't do that.