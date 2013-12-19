Nate Solder returns to New England Patriots practice

The team reported that Nate Solderreturned to practice Thursday after missing Wednesday's session with symptoms of the concussion he suffered in the Week 15 loss to the Miami Dolphins.
After suffering his second head injury in as many weeks, Solder was replaced in the Week 15 lineup by guard Logan Mankins. Coach Bill Belichick suggested Wednesday that Mankins would step into the bookend role again this week against the Baltimore Ravens if Solder remained sidelined, but the tackle's return ensures that New England's offensive line will be at full strength.
Ranking as the league's eighth best tackle, per Pro Football Focus, Solder has been a rock for the Patriots in 43 starts over the past three seasons. His 1,030 snaps this season lead all players at his position, and his availability for Sunday's game against the Ravens looms large for a team clinging to the second playoff seed in the AFC.
