Nate Clements leads Cincinnati Bengals roster battle

• Hall suffered a torn Achilles midway through the season but does not appear likely to land on the physically-unable-to-perform list. As long as he's healthy, he'll start. Kirkpatrick was a bit of a gambler at Alabama, where he says he never backpedaled. Though he might be eased into the NFL, his play-making ability is simply too great for him to not see considerable playing time in nickel and dime packages early in the season. Incumbent starter Nate Clements had a solid first season, but is not a lock to make the 53-man roster. The 32-year-old is due $4.3 million in base salary and could be released if Hall proves he's healthy, Kirkpatrick shows he's ready, and the remaining three first-rounders justify their signings (or re-signing, in the case of Jones).