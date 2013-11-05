Nate Burleson won't 'pull an RGIII,' rush Lions return

The veteran wide receiver was back at practice Tuesday, nearly six weeks after suffering a broken arm in a car accident. After practice, Burleson was asked about his timetable for a return to the lineup.
Match made in Motown
"I'm not going to sit here and pull an RGIII and talk over what is common sense and that's listen to my coaches and listen to the doctors," Burleson said, via the Detroit Free Press. "I want to play and that's just me being a competitor.
"That doesn't mean that my arm is ready to be out there for 60 minutes. I'm going to talk with the coaches, talk with the trainers and talk with the doctors and figure out if this week, next week or the week after is best for me."
Burleson said last month he hoped to return for the Lions following the team's Week 9 bye, but that's looking less realistic now. Lions coach Jim Schwartz told reporters not to read too much into Burleson's practice return, adding there are "some hurdles to cross."
When Burleson does return, he should slide back into his previous role as Detroit's No. 2 wide receiver. Calvin Johnson has managed just fine in his teammate's absence, but Burleson will help balance the Lions' attack.