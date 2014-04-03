Nate Burleson to visit Miami Dolphins; Browns, too?

The free-agent wide receiver will visit the Miami Dolphins. The former Detroit Lions receiver told "NFL AM" he will land in Miami on Thursday evening, as NFL Media's Steve Wyche announced during the NFL Network morning show.
Burleson was cut this offseason by the Lions after playing in just 15 games the past two seasons due to injury. When healthy, Burleson was a productive, complementary slot receiver during his 11-year career with the Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks and Lions.
The 32-year-old has 5,630 career yards on 457 catches and 39 touchdown grabs.
The sun is minutes from setting on Burleson's playing career. He wouldn't be a game changer on the field, but the consummate pro could bring some much-needed veteran leadership to the Dolphins' locker room.
UPDATE: Burleson will visit the Browns after he meets with the Dolphins, FOX Sports 1's Alex Marvez reports.
