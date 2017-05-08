Nate Burleson to join 'The NFL Today' Sunday pregame show

Nate Burleson, former NFL wide receiver and co-host of NFL Network's Good Morning Football, will be joining CBS' The NFL Today *on Sunday mornings for the *2017 season, Burleson announced Monday.
"Nate is a rising star in this business with a dynamic personality and is the perfect complement to our veteran cast," CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus said in a statement. "He is knowledgeable, passionate, opinionated and, having recently played, we look forward to his perspective during the discussions and spirited debates with JB, Coach, Boomer and Phil. The addition of Phil and Nate to the show gives us one of the strongest casts for The NFL Today in years."
Burleson played 11 seasons in the NFL, ending his career with the Detroit Lions in 2013. He was selected in the third round of the 2003 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings.
"I'm honored," Burleson said. "I went and auditioned and I tried to show them my skill set. I bring a little bit to the table that adds to an already fantastic crew. And once again, being a young guy in this new chapter of my life in TV, it's a blessing."
Burleson will continue his current co-host role on Good Morning Football Monday through Friday.