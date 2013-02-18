Nate Burleson recruiting Reggie Bush to Detroit Lions

Around The Leaguesuggested last month that the Detroit Lions would be a logical landing spot for impending free agent Reggie Bush. The idea has picked up steam in recent weeks, with NFL Network analyst Willie McGinest and SI.com's Peter King agreeing that the Miami Dolphins' running back would be a great fit.
With the offseason under way, Around The League examines what's next for all 32 teams. Kevin Patra covers the Lions. More ...
Lions players are now taking it up a notch. After quarterback Matthew Stafford started following Bush on Twitter, wide receiver Nate Burleson took it a step further with a Bush-directed recruiting pitch while appearing on "NFL AM" on Monday.
"I'm going to just say this, 'Reggie Bush, you already took your talents to South Beach, come on to Detroit,'" Burleson said. "He still has that legend behind him. ... And if I can get Reggie Bush in a Detroit Lions uniform, ooh-wee, watch out."
While Bush does fill the receiving-back vacancy created by the probable end of Jahvid Best's career, there are two hurdles to clear with the Lions.
Bush won't come cheaply, and the Lions are just $2 million under the projected salary cap with 23 unrestricted free agents on the roster. There's also the question of whether Bush represents a true upgrade on Joique Bell, who finished second behind only Darren Sproles in receiving yards among tailbacks last season.