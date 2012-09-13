Nate Burleson: Megatron tops Randy Moss as best ever

Nate Burleson has played alongside both Calvin Johnson and Randy Moss. Badgered by reporters for ages to pick between the two, the Detroit Lions wideout has finally come clean with his opinion: It's Megatron over Moss.
"When I was playing with Randy, I said he's the best I've ever seen; now I'm playing with C.J., and I say he's the best I've seen," Burleson told Chris McCosky of the Detroit News. "I've been fortunate to play beside two greats and I'll continue to eat the crumbs off their plates."
Burleson -- a recent visitor to the Dave Dameshek Football Program -- played with Moss as a member of the Minnesota Vikings from 2003 to 2004. He's teamed with Johnson in Detroit since 2010.
Megatron and Moss will square off Sunday when the Lions face the San Francisco 49ers, but comparisons today are fruitless. Calvin's in his prime; the defense's biggest headache week-to-week. Moss is a role player on a run-heavy offense.
The historial debate is a different story, and we'll leave that one to you. Who reigns supreme: Megatron or Moss?