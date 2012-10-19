Nate Burleson: Fine won't stop my TD celebrations

Nate Burleson said the Detroit Lions have to embrace their inner bad boy, so he can't let a little thing like 10 stacks change that philosophy.
Burleson was fined $10,000 by the NFL for his touchdown celebration during last week's overtime win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Burleson waved his arms in a mock Eagle, then mimicked shooting it with a rifle.
"I'll have something for Chicago," Burleson said, via the Detroit Free Press. "I'm not going to stop celebrating."
The league levied the fine because of "a violent action toward another team." Burleson said other teams have mimed the use of a firearm, plus, "It could have been a super soaker."
Not sure that appeal is going to work for Burleson. **