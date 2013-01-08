Nate Burleson: Calvin Johnson should be in MVP race

"If we were winning, say we got to the playoffs, he would definitely be in the conversation," Burleson said on 'NFL AM.' "But the things that Calvin does, he's in the same boat as AP. Everybody knows he's about to get the ball, but he still gets the ball regardless. He's out there getting viced in the slot like he's about to cover a punt. He creates coverages that I haven't seen since playing with Randy Moss."