Nate Allen back with Philadelphia Eagles on 1-year deal

The Philadelphia Eagles started their free-agent period by addressing their safety problem, signing former New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins.
Free-Agent Tracker
On Monday, they brought back one of the guys who was part of the problem in previous seasons. The team announced it had signed safety Nate Allen to a one-year contract. A second-round draft pick in 2011 under Andy Reid, Allen improved dramatically in 2014 under the team's new coaching staff.
Allen figures to be the team's third safety behind Jenkins and Earl Wolff. Look for Philadelphia to add more depth to the position in the draft, and possibly again in free agency.
