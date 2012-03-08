Namath: Jets need order to attract Peyton Manning

We kid about the shocking part. This is perhaps the least shocking thing of all-time. You could tell us President Obama does his own laundry and we'd be less shocked.
As long as there are reporters with access to Namath's phone number, you will have access to Namath's thoughts on the team he led to a Super Bowl III title in 1969.
On Thursday, a reporter from The Star-Ledger reached Namath at his Florida home. Namath doesn't see the Jets -- as currently constituted -- as an attractive landing spot for Manning.
"The Jets have to get things together on their own turf before someone with his background would be interested in coming," he said.
Namath, of course, is referring to the discord that came to define the Jets' disappointing 8-8 season in 2011. We haven't heard of any new squabbles of late, but that doesn't mean all is well between Mark Sanchez, Santonio Holmes and the rest of the gang.
"What was difficult for me, that I didn't anticipate, was how much all the newness could get in the way and be a distraction," he said. "I wasn't prepared for that feeling. The new faces, new places, new system."
Though he doesn't mention it, Namath also had to deal with things like groupies, thick shag carpeting, endless nights, and knees that were knees only in theory.
"I think he'll handle it much better than I did," Namath said of Manning.
Yeah, he's probably right.