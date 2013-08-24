N.Y. Jets QB Mark Sanchez deals with infected toenail

Behind the scenes of a New York Jets quarterback competition set to write its next chapter Saturday against the New York Giants, rookie Geno Smith -- coming off an ankle injury -- isn't the only passer battling pain below the knees.
Jets quarterbacks coach David Lee revealed to Seth Walder of the New York Daily News this week that veteran Mark Sanchez has some ugly business going on with his toe.
"They're digging a hole in Mark Sanchez's toe big enough to pull a half dollar out of it 'cause he's got some nail that's infected," Lee said. "He doesn't blink, he doesn't tell me."
We haven't heard Sanchez complain about the toenail, and it hasn't visibly affected his footwork, but the video he posted on Instagram might visibly affect you. Tread carefully. A subsequent video, laced with salty language, illustrates Sanchez having the nail ripped clean off his big toe. It's an inside peek at what NFL players deal with but rarely complain about.