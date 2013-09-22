N.Y. Jets overcome 20 penalties to beat Buffalo Bills

The Jets set a franchise record with 20 penalties, but still managed to get by the Buffalo Bills in a 27-20 win at MetLife Stadium.
Geno Smith became the first Jets rookie to throw for 300 yards and two touchdowns in a single game. His biggest throw came in the fourth quarter, a 69-yard touchdown pass to Santonio Holmes that ultimately decided the game.
The score came at a juncture in which the Jets appeared to be in total free-fall mode after coughing up a 20-6 lead. Jets cornerback Kyle Wilson was the face of the meltdown, committing three penalties on the Bills' game-tying scoring drive in the fourth quarter. The Jets' 20 penalties covered 168 yards.
Here's what else we learned:
- Santonio Holmes might be back. The receiver looked like his old self in his most productive game since undergoing a pair of surgeries to repair a Lisfranc fracture in his foot. His game-winning touchdown summoned memories of his first season with the Jets.
- EJ Manuel crashed back to Earth after last week's heroics in Orchard Park. Manuel missed too many throws and took eight sacks. The Jets never let Manuel get comfortable, and his production reflected that.
- Bilal Powell has been a nice surprise for the Jets. He set a career high with 149 rushing yards. Chris Ivory was sidelined by another hamstring injury, but it doesn't matter. Powell is The Man in New York's backfield.
- Justin Rogers did not make the most of his opportunity Sunday. Given a chance to start, the third-year Bills cornerback got burned on long touchdowns by Holmes and Stephen Hill. The Bills' depleted secondary is a serious concern.
- The Bills have their fingers crossed on C.J. Spiller. The running back was forced to exit with a knee injury. He was last seen limping to the locker room with a big wrap around his knee. A lost afternoon for the Bills.