N.Y. Jets haven't drafted Pro Bowl skill player since '96

Published: Apr 27, 2014 at 03:15 AM
The Jets could use assistance at cornerback, but New York remains a strong bet to add a wide receiver high in May's draft after meeting with a flock of pass-catching prospects this month.

Mike Evans, Kelvin Benjamin, Marqise Lee and Odell Beckham have huddled with Gang Green's coaches and front office, leading to speculation that the team isn't sitting still with Stephen Hill and Jeremy Kerley.

As we've noted on the podcast, the Eric Decker signing was a productive move by general manager John Idzik, but the former Denver Bronco isn't someone you line up as your No. 1. The Jets are going to add talent from the college ranks and pray they can reverse an ugly trend:

Get this: New York hasn't drafted a skill player who went to the Pro Bowl as a Jet since taking wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson with the first overall pick in 1996, as pointed out by ESPNNewYork.com's Rich Cimini.

Chad Pennington, Santana Moss and Mark Sanchez were productive for stretches, but far from luminary. Laveranues Coles made a Pro Bowl trip, but that came with the Washington Redskins -- and the same goes for Moss.

The Jets have long looked to proven veterans to improve their offense. Curtis Martin, Brett Favre, Santonio Holmes, LaDainian Tomlinson and Braylon Edwards all came from other clubs, and too often past their prime.

Idzik has followed suit, adding the aging Michael Vick at quarterback and signing running back Chris Johnson after the Titans decided he wasn't worthy of their lead-back role. The Decker pickup could be the best of the bunch, if they surround him with talent -- and maybe a Pro Bowler or two?

In the Glacier We Trust.

The latest "Around The League Podcast" breaks down the draft with NFL Films' Greg Cosell.

