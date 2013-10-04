N.Y. Jets claim Zach Sudfeld off waivers from Patriots

The 49ers and Seahawks aren't the only rivals who like to poach players from one another. The New York Jets claimed former New England Patriots tight end Zach Sudfeld off waivers on Friday, preventing Sudfeld from returning to the Patriots' practice squad.
An undrafted free agent, Sudfeld lit up training camp and the preseason with a number of difficult catches. Nicknames like "Studfeld" and "Baby Gronk" emerged. He was expected to play a big role in the Patriots' offense, but he disappeared when the season started. New England gave him just eight snaps against Atlanta on Sunday night.
It's a move that makes plenty of sense for New York. The Jets are desperate for pass catchers and thin at tight end. Kellen Winslow, the team's starter, is a huge injury risk. Plus the move has the added bonus of annoying Bill Belichick.
Sudfeld is the latest player in this rivalry to change sides. It seemed for a while that both Belichick and Ryan would grab any leftover player from the other team even when it didn't make sense.
This transaction reminds me more of when the Patriots "stole" Jake Ballard from the New York Giants off waivers. It received way too much attention in the media, and ultimately didn't matter.