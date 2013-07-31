N.Y. Jets' Chris Ivory suffers setback with hamstring

Chris Ivory can't seem to escape a holding pattern in his first training camp with the New York Jets.
Ivory was quickly forced to come out of practice Wednesday after his bothersome hamstring tightened up during individual drills. It had been Ivory's first attempted full practice with fellow Jets running backs.
"Hamstrings are tricky," Ivory said, via The New York Post. "It can feel good and you can go out there like I did today and I thought I was ready, but I'm not ready. So it's a feel thing. I don't want to push it and make it a two-week injury. When it's fixed I want to be able to stay out there and not go back and reinjure it."
Ivory's absence is notable given the Jets' dearth of reliable options at running back. Joe McKnight and Bilal Powell aren't turning heads. Mike Goodson -- tangled up in legal problems -- might not ever show up.
An Around The League Making The Leap candidate, Ivory is the Jets' best hope at a legitimate featured back. Durability concerns are legitimate, however. Since coming into the league in 2010, Ivory has missed time with knee, foot, hamstring, groin, shoulder and concussion issues.