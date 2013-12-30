N.Y. Jets celebrate announcement of Rex Ryan's return

Instead of starting over, team owner Woody Johnson announced that Rex Ryan would keep his job on the heels of an 8-8 season that included some of his finest coaching yet.
Ryan knew his employ with the Jets was safe prior to New York whipping the Miami Dolphins, but his players didn't find out until after the game. The celebration was epic.
Only those with darkness where their hearts should be will watch this and feel nothing:
We break down all the Week 17 action and look ahead to the playoffs in the latest "Around The League Podcast."