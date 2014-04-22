Around the League

N.Y. Giants' Will Hill facing third suspension in 3 years

Published: Apr 22, 2014 at 03:37 AM
Chris Wesseling

For the third time in three years, New York Giants safety Will Hill has run afoul of the NFL's drug policy.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source informed of the situation, that Hill is facing another suspension for violating one of the league's drug policies.

After serving a four-game ban in 2012 for performance-enhancing drug use, Hill missed the first four games of the 2013 season for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy.

Hill violated the league's substance-abuse policy, NFL Media's Aditi Kinkhabwala reports, per a source apprised of Hill's failed test. Hill's ban could be six games -- or even an entire season, per Rapoport.

Although Hill plans to appeal the suspension, there's a good chance he's played his last snap with the Giants.

One team source told the New York Daily News that the organization is "livid" at Hill's continued drug use and he's likely "done" in New York, whether he wins the appeal or not.

A five-star recruit and the nation's consensus top safety entering college, Hill went undrafted out of Florida due to character concerns that included admitted marijuana use.

This is not a small loss for the Giants. Hill's strong play down the stretch last season warranted a mention on our weekly "Making the Leap" list.

His emergence as an above-average starter was one of the reasons for the Giants' defensive turnaround in the second half of 2013. In his absence, Stevie Brown's return from ACL surgery looms even larger.

