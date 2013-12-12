N.Y. Giants remove Super Bowl countdown calendar

All season long, the Around The League gang has been "sticking a fork" in teams we don't believe can make the playoffs.
Sitting at 5-8 and eliminated from the postseason, G-Men operatives have yanked down the infamous Super Bowl countdown calendar that's been tacked up all year inside New York's locker room. The brainchild of general manager Jerry Reese, the calendar was supposed to spur on players to a magical date in February. Not the case.
"It just lets us know where our season is at," running back Andre Brown said Wednesday, per The Star-Ledger (Newark, N.J.). "As a man and as part of this team, you still want to go out there and put your best foot forward and make sure you go out there and make plays. That's all you can control now.
"We're playing for pride, to ruin people's dreams or home-field advantage or just mess stuff up. That's what we're going to go out there and do. Go out there and have fun."
With the Seattle Seahawks on tap for Sunday, the "fun" might have to wait another week for Big Blue.
