N.Y. Giants' offensive line might be root of problem

Published: Sep 23, 2013 at 08:28 AM

There's plenty of blame to go around the New York Giants locker room in the wake of the team's first 0-3 start since the Dan Reeves dark ages.

But if you want to start somewhere, look to an offensive line that was non-competitive in Sunday's grim38-0 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Eli Manning never had a chance in Charlotte. Neither did David Wilson or Da'Rel Scott. Carolina's front line was Tyson, New York's line Spinks.

"It's unacceptable, no matter who you are -- especially if you are the New York Giants," center David Baas said Sunday, via the team's official website. "We take a lot of pride in keeping Eli clean and that was definitely not the case today. We have to take a good, hard look at it and get it corrected -- fast."

Manning took a beating, swallowed up for six sacks in the game's first 17 minutes. He was sacked seven times in all, and hit a total of 10 times. Despite the game's blowout nature, Manning completed just 12 passes.

Left tackle Will Beatty -- signed to a fat contract extension in the offseason -- allowed two sacks and got called for a holding penalty that erased a Wilson touchdown run. Right tackle Justin Pugh, looking every bit like the rookie he is, also struggled. The struggles included the interior as well, and coach Tom Coughlin said Monday that guard Chris Snee and center David Baas both "have some issues" health-wise, according to the New York Daily News.

The Star-Ledger later reported both Snee (hip) and Baas (neck) underwent MRI exams Monday.

Coughlin left the door open for changes to the starting lineup, but said he won't make changes merely to send a message to the locker room.

"Your team is your team," the coach said.

The Giants held a players-only meeting on Monday. We can't imagine it was very pleasant. We've learned not to count out Coughlin/Manning teams, but the Giants have done very little this month to inspire any level of confidence.

*The "Around The League Podcast" broke down every Week 3 game. Click here to listen and subscribe. *

