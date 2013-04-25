Must any team who wants Tavon Austin leap N.Y. Jets?

Just weeks ago, Tavon Austin's draft floor was seen at No. 16 overall with the Rams, but if St. Louis has eyes for the West Virginia wide receiver, they're in for a fight.
NFL.com's Jeff Darlington spoke Thursday with two teams that believe they'll have to hopscotch the New York Jets with the NFL draft's No. 9 pick for a chance to land this year's most dynamic playmaker.
NFL '13 DRAFT XTRA
Follow on your smartphone or tablet for exclusive content including live video from Radio City Music Hall.
That alone might not do it. The Buffalo Bills, at No. 8 overall, have ranked Austin as the top player on their draft board, according to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport. The Bills haven't decided to use their pick on him yet, per Darlington, but Buffalo's bona fide interest in this electric receiver changes the game.
Darlington currently is encamped at Rams headquarters, where St. Louis remains a logical contender to rise up the ladder to grab Austin. With two first-round picks (at No. 16 and No. 22), the Rams are exploring options to both move up and down the board, Darlington has learned.
The growing sense is that the Rams will do what it takes to get into position to land their man in what is shaping up to be a wild first round.