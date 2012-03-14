Mularkey: Jags haven't discussed Tebow scenarios

At last month's NFL Scouting Combine, Mularkey was wheeled out before reporters, only to have his Q&A upstaged by Baylor's Robert Griffin III, entering stage left. Media scattered, burning across the floor to a podium at the opposite side of the room, leaving Mularkey staring at ghosts and empty seats.
If Mularkey has faced trouble generating excitement, there's a name on the horizon who could jack his Q rating through the roof: Tim Tebow, the Broncos quarterback who's been linked to the Jaguars, should Peyton Manning land in Denver.
Jaguars owner Shahid Khan is a Tebow fan, but The Florida Times-Union reports that Jacksonville's front office -- which passed on Tebow in the 2010 draft -- remains unsold on the quarterback, no matter how popular he might be around town. Mularkey admitted Tebow hasn't even been discussed.
"Way too many things going on to worry about who's getting slotted where and who's going where," Mularkey told the newspaper at the University of Florida's pro day Tuesday. "That has not even been a discussion. Really, there's nothing you can do until 4 o'clock (Tuesday) cause they're all players for other teams, so you really don't want to get into that."
Rest easy, Jags fans. You might not have Tebow in the fold, but the flowing, sea-whipped locks of Blaine Gabbert remain at your disposal.