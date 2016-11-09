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Muhammad Wilkerson: I won't be a distraction for Jets

Published: Nov 09, 2016 at 09:11 AM
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Marc Sessler

They baked you a cake for your birthday party.

A party you skipped.

Now it's time to face the music.

Jets defensive lineman Muhammad Wilkerson met with reporters Wednesday after an embarrassing series of events that saw the quarterback-chaser miss a walkthrough prior to Week 7 along with a planned gathering to celebrate his 27th birthday. Not cool.

"I spoke to coach and what we spoke about is between me and him," Wilkerson said Wednesday. "Like I said, I learned from this and I'm not going to be a distraction and I feel like this is a distraction to the team. There won't be a distraction no more, especially coming from me. Like I said, I'm one of the leaders on this team and I have to definitely have to do better and show better."

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that both Wilkerson and Sheldon Richardson have shown up late to meetings more than once this season. Annoyed by their behavior, Jets coach Todd Bowles benched both linemen for the first quarter of Sunday's loss to Miami -- a game that deserved no party whatsoever.

Floating on life support at the bottom of the AFC East, the Jets have little to celebrate this season. Less cake and more wins, please.

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