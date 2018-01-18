MTS: East-West Practice Report & Senior Bowl Preview

Published: Jan 18, 2018 at 08:41 AM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks take one more look at the AFC (00:55) and NFC (5:08) Championship games before they reveal the standouts at the East-West Shrine Bowl practices this week (10:36). The guys also preview the Senior Bowl by taking a look at the star quarterbacks set to attend (13:10).

