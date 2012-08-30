Mr. Irrelevant Harnish rallies Colts past Bengals

INDIANAPOLIS -- Chandler Harnish threw a 42-yard touchdown pass to tight end Dominique Jones, leading the Indianapolis Colts to a 20-16 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Thursday night's preseason finale.
Neither starting quarterback stuck around long. No. 1 draft pick Andrew Luck left after the Colts' first series.
Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton left with a bruised right arm after just six plays. Coach Marvin Lewis later said Dalton would have returned had it been a regular season game.
That left the heavy-lifting to the backups -- and the officials, who called 24 penalties.
Behind Harnish, the last selection in this year's draft, Indy (2-2) rallied from a 10-0 deficit to take a 14-13 halftime lead.
The Bengals (2-2) regained the lead on a third-quarter field goal, but Harnish threw for the winning score with 6:54 to play.
