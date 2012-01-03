Mr. Durability? Vick plans to play all 16 for Eagles next season

With the ghastly fate of the "Dream Team" drifting away in the rearview mirror, Michael Vick is looking down the road and setting goals for 2012.
Are you one of those who knocks the quarterback for his durability? You'll appreciate this: Vick's first priority is going wire to wire.
"I think it would be unbelievable and that has to be the goal," Vick told the team's official website Monday. "I have to be available for 16 games for this team. I have to hold myself accountable and got to get away from doing too much and understand that waking up Monday morning sore doesn't mean that you didn't go out there and give it your all. I think it means you played smart."
After Vick missed three games with broken ribs this season (he hasn't played a full 16 games since 2006 in Atlanta), he promised to slide more in the face of trouble down the stretch.
Vick's ability to stay healthy will dictate what the Eagles accomplish in 2012, but this much is clear: He wasn't satisfied with this volatile, overly dramatic campaign in Philly.
"We know what we have here. It's only going to get better," Vick said. "We're going to work as hard as we can because we owe the city a lot. We owe this organization a lot as players. I take on that responsibility, and every guy in this locker room does as well."