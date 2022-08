Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks start the debate and pit some of the best players in the draft against each other. Should teams take Roquan Smith or Rashaan Evans (4:47)? Sam Darnold or Josh Rosen (20:06)? The guys also pick where some of the top hybrid prospects should play in the league (31:25). DJ and Bucky also had a chance to ask a few players which opponent stood out most when watching film this season (37:57).