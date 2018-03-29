Move The Sticks Podcast: Who should draft Josh Allen?

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks scout one of the biggest arms to come out of the college ranks, Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen. The guys speak with his college head coach (6:35) and his trainers leading up to the draft (16:39, 28:12) before they sit down with the former Cowboys QB himself (34:36). Which franchise should pick Allen? How is he fine-tuning his game heading into the NFL? Find out on this Move the Sticks 360 episode.