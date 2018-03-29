Move The Sticks Podcast: Who should draft Josh Allen?

Published: Mar 29, 2018 at 05:27 AM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks scout one of the biggest arms to come out of the college ranks, Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen. The guys speak with his college head coach (6:35) and his trainers leading up to the draft (16:39, 28:12) before they sit down with the former Cowboys QB himself (34:36). Which franchise should pick Allen? How is he fine-tuning his game heading into the NFL? Find out on this Move the Sticks 360 episode.

LISTEN to the episode here:

SUBSCRIBE on Apple Podcasts & Google Play:


![Listen on Google Play Music](https://play.google.com/music/m/Iwjr5t3klin4pofuqzphb2wffnq?t=NFLMovetheStickswithDanielJeremiah_BuckyBrooks&utmsource=globalco&utmmedium=prtnr&utmcontent=Mar2515&utm_campaign=PartBadge&pcampaignid=MKT-Other-global-all-co-prtnr-mu-PartBadge-Mar2515-1)

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

MTS: Melvin Gordon ends holdout; Gary Andersen talks Utah State's culture

news

Move The Sticks 2019 Position Prototype Series

news

Move The Sticks 360: 2019 NFL Draft prospects

news

Move The Sticks Podcast: Previewing Week 15

news

Move The Sticks Podcast: 10 takeaways from Week 8

news

MTS: First-quarter awards, Clemson WR Hunter Renfrow

news

Move The Sticks Podcast: 10 Takeaways from Week 4

news

Move The Sticks Podcast: Contender or pretender?

news

Move The Sticks: Week 3 preview; Von Miller interview

news

Move The Sticks: Time to hit the panic button?

news

Move The Sticks: 10 takeaways from Week 2

news

Move The Sticks: Week 2 preview; Jordan Palmer interview