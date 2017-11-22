Move the Sticks: HOF discussion; Thanksgiving game previews

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks react to the list of 27 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame and discuss who they think should get in (1:00). The guys also preview all three games on Thanksgiving Day (6:30) before making their college picks (22:00). All that and more on this edition of Move the Sticks presented by Ford F-Series.
