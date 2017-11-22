Move the Sticks: HOF discussion; Thanksgiving game previews

Published: Nov 22, 2017 at 05:30 AM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks react to the list of 27 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame and discuss who they think should get in (1:00). The guys also preview all three games on Thanksgiving Day (6:30) before making their college picks (22:00). All that and more on this edition of Move the Sticks presented by Ford F-Series.

