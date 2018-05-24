Move the Sticks: Bolts lose Hunter Henry; top college coaches

Published: May 24, 2018 at 08:45 AM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks recap the big news of the week including the Chargers losing their tight end for the season and Nashville hosting the 2019 NFL Draft (7:35). Bucky then breaks down a few of college football's next round of stars (12:37) before the Move the Sticks team drafts the top head coaches in the college ranks (23:56).

