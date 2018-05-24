Move the Sticks: Bolts lose Hunter Henry; top college coaches

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks recap the big news of the week including the Chargers losing their tight end for the season and Nashville hosting the 2019 NFL Draft (7:35). Bucky then breaks down a few of college football's next round of stars (12:37) before the Move the Sticks team drafts the top head coaches in the college ranks (23:56).
