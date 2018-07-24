Move The Sticks: Biggest training camp battles in each division

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back and ready to dive into NFL training camp storylines. The guys kickoff the show by talking the rocky contract negotiations between the Falcons and Julio Jones before they discuss the Ravens' quarterback competition (2:10). DJ and Bucky then go division by division and list the most heated position battles (20:28). The guys wrap the show by debating the top 5 rookie classes that will have an instant impact on the league (45:36).