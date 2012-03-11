Moss heads to San Francisco for latest workout

No, not that one. We're talking about free agent wide receiver Randy Moss, who will workout for the Niners on Monday, according to NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora.
Last week, Moss had an "off the charts" workout for the Saints. The buzz of that workout has led to several other teams expressing interest in the six-time Pro Bowler.
While the process thus far has included workouts, for other teams that know Moss well, like New England, for instance, a workout wouldn't be as imperative in all likelihood, according to La Canfora.
The 49ers could certainly use an upgrade at receiver. Last year's big free-agent acquisition at the position, Braylon Edwards, was an injury-riddled bust released before the playoffs. San Francisco wideouts tallied one catch for three yards in the NFC Championship Game loss to the Giants.
Moss, 35, ended his one-year retirement last month. Known as one of the most dynamic playmakers of his generation, Moss' 153 touchdown catches are tied with Terrell Owens for second on the career list. He's also fifth in yards (14,858) and ninth in receptions (954).