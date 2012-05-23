Morris Claiborne won't be ready until Cowboys camp

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Morris Claiborne conceded on Wednesday that he likely will not practice with the team until training camp begins in late July, Calvin Watkins of ESPN Dallas reported.
Brooks: Eli Manning vs. Tony Romo
How do you measure QB greatness: wins or stats? Bucky Brooks assesses a QB debate: Eli Manning vs. Tony Romo. More ...
Claiborne, the sixth overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, is wearing a brace as he recovers from surgery to repair ligament damage to his left wrist, according to Watkins. Claiborne was expected to miss the team's 10 scheduled OTA sessions, but had hoped to return for the involuntary minicamp, set to take place June 12-14.
"I don't like it, but I know it's what's best for me in the long run and what's best for the team," Claiborne said. "I'm not trying to rush it. I'm just going to take my time and do what the trainers have me doing in the meantime."
To upgrade a defense that ranked 23rd in passing yards allowed and 24th in passing yards allowed per play, the Cowboys traded up to the sixth pick to select Claiborne. He is expected to start opposite Brandon Carr, who signed a six-year, $50.1 million contract with the team on March 15. The 5-foot-11, 188-pound Claiborne started 26 of his 33 games at LSU, recording 95 tackles and 11 interceptions. Claiborne led the Tigers with six interceptions in 2011, earning first-team All-American honors and winning the Jim Thorpe Award, presented annually to the nation's top defensive back.