Mornhinweg: Kolb didn't help Cards by calling out Eagles' plays

Marty Mornhinweg believes Kevin Kolb is giving himself too much credit for barking out his old team's plays Sunday.
Mornhinweg, offensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles, didn't seem to appreciate the comments made by the Cardinals' injured quarterback, who said he "almost felt guilty" as he tipped off his defense in Arizona's 21-17 win.
"Yeah, that's a story you know to anticipate," Mornhinweg said during his Thursday news conference. "An ex-player that's on another ballclub and he's injured and wants so badly to be a part of a win."
"In the two-minute (offense), if I remember right, we only called two plays on the line. We completed the third down and then dropped a big one," Mornhinweg said. "So, I think you know to anticipate those kind of things. We do a pretty good job self-scout(ing), and they saw very little of anything that they saw before as far as formations and motions and shifts.
"It's clear on film," Mornhinweg went on, clearly happy to tell his side of the story. "Also, I think that sort of stuff is sort of overrated. You put yourself in that corner position, and some guy on the sidelines is yelling out at you something. You got to trust yourself and your reads and all that. That's overblown quite a little bit, and I did go back through it. You know where you have to be careful is where a team locks you down and doesn't say anything. That's where you have to be careful with a guy that talks. I did check that. There was absolutely no effect."
We're not surprised Mornhinweg spoke so passionately on the topic. After all, intended or not, Kolb's claims felt like an indirect shot at the Eagles coaching staff's preparedness. This also might explain the odd statement made Thursday by defensive coordinator Juan Castillo, who claimed Andy Reid has been working up to 22 hours per day to fix the 3-6 Eagles.