Mornhinweg: Kolb didn't help Cards by calling out Eagles' plays

"It's clear on film," Mornhinweg went on, clearly happy to tell his side of the story. "Also, I think that sort of stuff is sort of overrated. You put yourself in that corner position, and some guy on the sidelines is yelling out at you something. You got to trust yourself and your reads and all that. That's overblown quite a little bit, and I did go back through it. You know where you have to be careful is where a team locks you down and doesn't say anything. That's where you have to be careful with a guy that talks. I did check that. There was absolutely no effect."