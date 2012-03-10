Around the League

Presented By

More than just another Brownout in Cleveland

Published: Mar 10, 2012 at 05:45 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

There's an argument to be made that the Cleveland Browns were left at the altar Friday night, outbid by a rabid Daniel Snyder and his Redskins brass, who packaged three first-round picks and this year's second-rounder to the Rams for the No. 2 spot and the right to draft Baylor's Robert Griffin III.

Another school of thought: Cleveland is completely comfortable where they're at, sticking to their plan, and preparing to move forward with the picks they have.

Now, the Brownsdid attempt to engineer a last-minute push with the Rams for the second overall pick, but were late with their offer, according to ESPN. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch cited Rams team sources to report that Cleveland's final package included both of its first-round picks (No. 4 and No. 22) to move up, which wasn't the case earlier on.

So, there was clear interest in RG3. You want to hope the Browns' front office wasn't just late to the party, which would be troubling, but did they have a chance? Not to be dismissed here, of course, is the tight relationship between Rams coach Jeff Fisher and Redskins coach Mike Shanahan and their respective team executives, Kevin Demoff and Bruce Allen, making it a challenge for Cleveland to get a foot in the door.

Browns general manager Tom Heckert reiterated this week that he's committed to building the Browns through the draft, and that means stockpiling picks, not burning down the house for one prospect, even one as electrifying as RG3.

La Canfora: Ultimate QB carousel

We've never seen a QB carousel like this before and we may never see one again. Jason La Canfora explains. More ...

"We feel very comfortable staying at four and getting a good player there, and that could happen," Heckert told The Associated Press on Thursday. "And we feel comfortable in moving down and getting more picks, we really do. It's way early to start talking about this stuff."

It's not too early for Browns fans, wondering when this regime's plan will translate into regular hammerings of the Ravens and Steelers. Heckert has drafted well the past two years. Sixteen picks have yielded eight starters and six reserves. Only two of those picks aren't on the team anymore and none are out of the league.

Problems on offense mask a defense in Cleveland that produced its best season since its return to the NFL in 1999, a direct result of the young talent this team has found through the draft.

No, it's not as sexy as RG3, a potential franchise quarterback. And if Griffin pans out, this could be pegged as an opportunity missed. But while the team is being painted as an organization that's mastered nothing but underwhelming, head-scratching transactions, Heckert and friends believe there's a gleam ahead. Some great light that hasn't shown for so long over the city of Cleveland. Only time will tell.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW