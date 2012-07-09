More suspects sought in killings tied to Anthony Wayne Smith

Los Angeles police are seeking additional possible suspects in three slayings tied to former Oakland Raiders defensive end Anthony Wayne Smith, the case's lead detective said Monday.
Smith had been awaiting retrial on a 2008 murder charge when he was charged last week with murder in the killings of brothers Kevin and Ricky Nettles in 1999 and Dennis Henderson in 2001.
The Los Angeles County district attorney's office alleges that two people posing as police officers kidnapped the Nettles brothers from a carwash on or around Nov. 10, 1999. The Nettles brothers were found shot to death the next day with their hands tied and displaying signs of torture, authorities told The Times.
Henderson and Terry Ware were kidnapped somewhere in Los Angeles by several armed suspects on or around June 25, 2001. Ware was released, but the following day authorities found Henderson's body in the back of a rental car. Henderson had been beaten, stabbed and allegedly tortured and robbed, authorities told The Times.
The district attorney's office has yet to decide whether it will seek the death penalty for Smith, The Times reported.
Smith is being held without bail and is awaiting a July 17 arraignment on the new charges in the three killings.