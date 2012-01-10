More dangerous receiving corps: Packers or Giants?

Published: Jan 10, 2012 at 07:45 AM

The forecast calls for a high-flying affair on Sunday at Lambeau Field. The Packers had the third-most potent passing offense in the NFL during the regular season, while the Giants ranked fifth. Both teams feature a bevy of electric playmakers out wide. So who has the more dangerous receiving corps: Green Bay or New York?

  • Steve Wyche NFL.com

  • Packers' superior depth makes it a no-brainer

If we are talking about an entire unit, the Packers for sure. The Giants' depth just doesn't compare. Greg Jennings, Jordy Nelson, Donald Driver, James Jones and Randall Cobb -- that's arguably the best group of wideouts in the NFL. Throw in tight end Jermichael Finley and it's almost unfair. New Orleans is the only team that can even come close in terms of talent and depth at receiver/tight end.

Hakeem Nicks, Victor Cruz and Mario Manningham are a nice trio and they can stress a defense, but not like the Packers' unit can.

  • Elliot Harrison NFL.com

  • Giants' top two targets are scarier

The Giants' receivers actually scare me more as far as the top two are concerned. Hakeem Nicks has been a big-play machine in his young career, while Victor Cruz attacks the football. He's always looking to score, making him dangerous after catching the football.

That said, if we're talking the entire depth chart, it's hard to compete with Green Bay. Greg Jennings and Jordy Nelson are about as good as any starting tandem in the NFL, while the backups don't drop off too much. James Jones has made several big plays, like his 70-yard touchdown against the Falcons earlier this season. Donald Driver has been a master possession guy, with over 700 receptions to his name. And even Randall Cobb has gotten involved coming out of the slot. All of them combined for 235 receptions this season. Basically, it's tough to go five-deep with the Packers at wideout.

  • Pat Kirwan NFL.com

  • Green Bay group has the edge in Lambeau

The Giants and the Packers both have outstanding receiver groups. Either offense is capable of putting up big receiving yards and winning this game. If it comes down to picking one over the other, I will take the Packers at home and all rested up. With Greg Jennings back in the fold, the Packers are slightly deeper at the position than the Giants.

The tiebreaker for me is the tight end situation: Jermichael Finley is a far bigger threat than Jake Ballard. As always, receiver groups are only as good as the guy delivering the ball. Once again, Aaron Rodgers at home has a better chance of effectively distributing the ball than Eli Manning on the road.

@nfl @Giants for sure! the've had to play banged up and incomplete all year. All hands on deck now. Who will you double team? Nicks? Cruz? — Warrior1 Training (@Dub1Training) January 10, 2012

@nfl @giants @packers I think the Packers have a better receiving corps hands down!!!! But then theres the Giants pass rushers...

— Juan M. Cabrera (@mannymatrix) [January 10,

2012](https://twitter.com/mannymatrix/status/156802182707027968)

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL season: Which team will enjoy the biggest turnaround?

Which NFL team is poised to have the biggest turnaround in 2022? Will it be Dan Campbell's Lions? Russell Wilson's Broncos? Let's debate!

news

2022 NFL season: Which fan base most deserves a Super Bowl title?

Over the past five seasons, five different teams have won the Super Bowl. Still, 12 franchises have yet to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. So, which fan base is most deserving of a title triumph this season? Let's debate!

news

2022 NFL season: Who will make a Steph Curry-like move up the all-time player rankings?

Steph Curry just enhanced his credentials for the NBA's all-time rankings with an impressive NBA Finals performance. Which NFL player will make a similar move in 2022? Let's debate!

news

Most vulnerable NFL division champions in 2022: Chiefs, Cowboys in trouble?

How secure are Andy Reid's Kansas City Chiefs atop the AFC West? NFL analysts debate the NFL's most vulnerable division winners heading toward the 2022 NFL season.

news

Which current NFL player would you most like to see in the broadcast booth one day?

We learned on Tuesday that Tom Brady is headed to the broadcast booth after he retires from the NFL. Which other current player do you most want to see in the booth one day? NFL analysts debate!

news

2022 NFL schedule: Which teams should receive the most prime-time game assignments?

The Cowboys and Chiefs each played in a league-high six prime-time contests in 2021. Which NFL teams deserve to be featured most frequently in these marquee game slots in 2022? Let's debate!

news

Which game should kick off the 2022 NFL season? Bills-Rams among options

With the unveiling of the 2022 NFL schedule just around the corner, NFL.com analysts debate which team they'd want to see face the Super Bowl champion Rams in the NFL Kickoff Game.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Which prospect might not be a first-round pick, but SHOULD be?

Just 32 players will be selected on the opening night of the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, but the talent runs far deeper. So, which prospect might not be a first-round pick, but SHOULD be? NFL Network analysts have four players in mind.

news

Would a Super Bowl LVI win make Rams QB Matthew Stafford a Hall of Famer?

Would a victory in Super Bowl LVI make Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford a Hall of Famer? Steve Mariucci and Nate Burleson are split. See how six NFL analysts answered.

news

2021 NFL season: Which NFL fan base most deserves a Super Bowl title?

Many NFL fan bases have celebrated a Super Bowl victory, but there are 12 franchises that have yet to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. Which fan base is most deserving of a Super Bowl title his season? Let's debate!

news

2021 NFL season: Which offseason trade will be most impactful?

How much will Julio Jones elevate the Titans' offense? Can Matthew Stafford make the Rams a contender once again? Our analysts offer their predictions on the offseason trade that will be most impactful in 2021.

news

2021 NFL season: Which non-QB rookie will have the biggest impact?

Will former LSU teammates Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase create more magic together in 2021 now that they've been reunited on the Bengals? NFL analysts weigh in on which non-QB rookie will make the biggest impact in the upcoming season.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE