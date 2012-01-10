More dangerous receiving corps: Packers or Giants?

The Giants ' receivers actually scare me more as far as the top two are concerned. Hakeem Nicks has been a big-play machine in his young career, while Victor Cruz attacks the football. He's always looking to score, making him dangerous after catching the football.

That said, if we're talking the entire depth chart, it's hard to compete with Green Bay. Greg Jennings and Jordy Nelson are about as good as any starting tandem in the NFL, while the backups don't drop off too much. James Jones has made several big plays, like his 70-yard touchdown against the Falcons earlier this season. Donald Driver has been a master possession guy, with over 700 receptions to his name. And even Randall Cobb has gotten involved coming out of the slot. All of them combined for 235 receptions this season. Basically, it's tough to go five-deep with the Packers at wideout.