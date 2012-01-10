More dangerous receiving corps: Packers or Giants?

The forecast calls for a high-flying affair on Sunday at Lambeau Field. The Packers had the third-most potent passing offense in the NFL during the regular season, while the Giants ranked fifth. Both teams feature a bevy of electric playmakers out wide. So who has the more dangerous receiving corps: Green Bay or New York?
- Steve Wyche NFL.com
Packers' superior depth makes it a no-brainer
If we are talking about an entire unit, the Packers for sure. The Giants' depth just doesn't compare. Greg Jennings, Jordy Nelson, Donald Driver, James Jones and Randall Cobb -- that's arguably the best group of wideouts in the NFL. Throw in tight end Jermichael Finley and it's almost unfair. New Orleans is the only team that can even come close in terms of talent and depth at receiver/tight end.
Hakeem Nicks, Victor Cruz and Mario Manningham are a nice trio and they can stress a defense, but not like the Packers' unit can.
- Elliot Harrison NFL.com
Giants' top two targets are scarier
The Giants' receivers actually scare me more as far as the top two are concerned. Hakeem Nicks has been a big-play machine in his young career, while Victor Cruz attacks the football. He's always looking to score, making him dangerous after catching the football.
That said, if we're talking the entire depth chart, it's hard to compete with Green Bay. Greg Jennings and Jordy Nelson are about as good as any starting tandem in the NFL, while the backups don't drop off too much. James Jones has made several big plays, like his 70-yard touchdown against the Falcons earlier this season. Donald Driver has been a master possession guy, with over 700 receptions to his name. And even Randall Cobb has gotten involved coming out of the slot. All of them combined for 235 receptions this season. Basically, it's tough to go five-deep with the Packers at wideout.
- Pat Kirwan NFL.com
Green Bay group has the edge in Lambeau
The Giants and the Packers both have outstanding receiver groups. Either offense is capable of putting up big receiving yards and winning this game. If it comes down to picking one over the other, I will take the Packers at home and all rested up. With Greg Jennings back in the fold, the Packers are slightly deeper at the position than the Giants.
The tiebreaker for me is the tight end situation: Jermichael Finley is a far bigger threat than Jake Ballard. As always, receiver groups are only as good as the guy delivering the ball. Once again, Aaron Rodgers at home has a better chance of effectively distributing the ball than Eli Manning on the road.
