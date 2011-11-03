More chances could lead to Strahan's sack record being broken

Both players have a legitimate shot at breaking Strahan's record, and they both have a couple of things working in their favor. As the weather starts to worsen in the latter months of the season, both the Vikings and the Cowboys have the luxury of playing in the steady climate of a home-field dome. Therefore, teams will be more apt to pass rather than have to grind it out in the rain or snow. Second, the NFL has seen a philosophical shift in offensive strategy in which the passing game has become much more prevalent. Based on my calculations, in 2001, the league's top five quarterbacks in passing attempts averaged 35 throws a game. In 2011, that number has inflated to an average of 38 attempts per game, meaning that each pass rusher gets an additional 48 attempts to bring down the quarterback during the course of a 16-game regular season. Giving exceptional pass rushers like Jared Allen and DeMarcus Ware an additional 48 rushes is significant.