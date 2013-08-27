Montee Ball, Ronnie Hillman to share Broncos' RB job

Fantasy football fans might as well accept the painful reality: The Denver Broncos are going to have a running back-by-committee approach this season.
One day after rookie Montee Ballgot first-team reps for the first time in training camp, normal No. 1 running back Ronnie Hillman was running with the starters once again Tuesday.
"This is going to be a by-committee backfield. We've never shied away from that," Broncos offensive coordinator Adam Gase said, via the team's official website.
Coach John Fox echoed the sentiments, indicating that Ball and Hillman would both carry a big load for the team. (No matter how well Knowshon Moreno plays in the preseason, he seems to be No. 3 in line.)
The Broncos are just nine days away from their season opener. Hillman should be the favorite to start since he's been the starter all camp, but all three backs are going to touch the ball.
