Monte Kiffin to Dallas Cowboys' D: Study Seahawks

New Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Monte Kiffin gave players wondering how their new 4-3 defensive scheme will look in 2013 a clue: Study the Seattle Seahawks.
"I kind of asked him what our philosophy and what the look of our defense was going to be, and as a prime example he said, 'Go see Seattle film and you'll probably learn a lot from those guys and just watch how they move on the field,'" cornerback Brandon Carr said Tuesday on KRLD-FM, via The Dallas Morning News. "That's some homework for me to do for the next couple of weeks."
Jason Hatcher, who likely will move from defensive end to tackle in the new scheme, was given a similar suggestion, he told the radio station Monday.
There is no question Kiffin picked out one of the premiere defenses to emulate. The Seahawks' aggressive style -- especially in the secondary -- is something every team should be studying this offseason.
Schein: NFL State of the Union
Inspired by the president, Adam Schein proposes nine bold ideas for making the NFL better -- and more exciting. More ...
The Cowboys have two cornerbacks who can play that aggressive style in Carr and Morris Claiborne. One big question will be how stout the new Cowboys' linebacking corps will be -- an often overlooked strength of the Seahawks. With big-name linebackers DeMarcus Ware and Anthony Spencer(if he is re-signed) likely moving to defensive end, there will be some holes to fill.