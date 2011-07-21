Montana-49ers split heads list of bad NFL breakups

1. Joe Montana and the 49ers

Guys often get into a mid-life crisis and start looking around at younger options. The same happens for dynasties, too. With Joe Montana recovering from a back injury, the team opted for Steve Young to take over the proud franchise. And it worked, kind of, since Young did lead the 49ers to a win in Super Bowl XXIX (thanks to our No. 4 split up). But you have to wonder what could have happened if Montana had played for those 49ers teams from 1992-94.